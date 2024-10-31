New optical sensors for object detection

Würth Elektronik has launched a new programme for optical sensors with the first two components available. These compact modules contain both emitters and detectors for infrared light at 940 nm wavelength. A special feature of the Würth Elektronik sensors is that they filter out visible light up to 800 nm, rather than just up to 700 nm, like many other sensors of this type. This results in lower susceptibility to errors occurring under artificial lighting.

The sensor in the 4-SMD gullwing standard housing measures 2,7 x 3,4 x 1,5 mm without contacts. It is designed for close range, typically at a distance of 1 mm, and serves as a simple touch switch. The second compact SMD sensor, with its lower beam angle and measuring 2,0 x 1,6 x 0,75 mm , can detect at a greater distance up to 10 mm, making it more robust against crosstalk than a simple touch switch, for example, when used under glass. Both sensors offer an analogue output and low energy consumption.

Possible applications include optical encoders, switches and interlocks, and object detection or touch applications.

For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722 , lailah.dustay@we-online.com, www.we-online.com






