HTML5 WebPanel with Linux, Android, or AutomationBrowser

The new HTLM5 WebPanel series sports a brilliant display and very fast response during operation. Having a front protection rating of IP65, and additional features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, RS232 integrated, these panels are an excellent solution for most industrial applications. They are available in a variety of sizes to provide an optimal user interface for almost any industrial machine.
The panels are available with a capacitive display for multi-touch operation and also without a touch interface. They come in sizes ranging from 7- to 23,8-inch, with a variety of aspect ratios. Either an Android 10.0 or Linux platform is available for installing your own apps or software packages. To make commissioning particularly easy and timesaving, the AutomationBrowser is already pre-installed and ready to use.
The units feature a quad-core Cortex-A17 at 1,8 GHz CPU, integrated with 4 GB DDR3 DRAM and 32 GB eMMC. They are powered with a 12 to 36 V DC supply.
