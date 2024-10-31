Chip capacitors for high-voltage applications

31 October 2024 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has expanded its line of CeraLink capacitor series B58043 in the EIA 2220 footprint by adding two new 900 V types – one with standard termination (B58043I9563M052) and one with soft termination (B58043E9563M052).

As electric vehicles with 800 V battery voltage are becoming more popular, these new components are obvious candidates because their optimal operating point is exactly at this voltage. While the existing 500 V CeraLink series is aimed at 400 V inverters equipped with gallium nitride (GaN) transistors or silicon MOSFETs, the new 900 V parts, with a withstanding voltage of more than 1 kV , are targeted at 800 V inverters equipped with silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs or silicon IGBTs.

The small 5,7 x 5,0 x 1,6 mm SMD capacitors have an effective capacitance of 33 nF , but at the operating voltage of 800 V , they achieve

56 nF in large-signal applications such as power converters and inverters. This positive DC bias is due to the PLZT (lead lanthanum zirconium titanate) ceramic dielectric, which behaves fundamentally differently from the Class II dielectrics in MLCCs with their negative DC bias effect.

This makes CeraLink capacitors a highly compact solution for snubbers, filters, flying capacitors, and DC-links, to name just a few functions, in power converters and inverters in automotive, renewable energy, and industrial drive applications. They are qualified to AEC-Q200, and their dissipation factor tanδ remains below 0,025.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





