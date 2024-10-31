Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver

31 October 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low side driver, HI-84216.

This device was designed to drive a wide variety of loads, such as LED dimmers, relays, solenoids, valves, actuators, small DC motors, and incandescent lamps operating in high-reliability aerospace and defence environments. It uses a Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) for intelligent switch control, monitoring, and advanced diagnostics.

The kit consists of a two-board assembly, comprising a lower MCU board with ARM Cortex M3 16- or 32-bit microprocessor and debug interface, and an upper HI-84216 daughtercard to demonstrate the key features of the device. Eclipse C project reference code is already loaded on the Cortex M3 to enable out of the box operation without installing or running any software development tools. The project source code is included and easily customised to provide a starting point for customer application software development, shortening design cycles, reducing risk, and decreasing time to market.

The default board configuration sets the overcurrent thresholds to the maximum and the undercurrent thresholds to the minimum, configures short circuit fault protection, and enables all interrupts. Examples are given to demonstrate common application needs, such as:

• PWM waveform generation.

• Watch-dog timer use.

• Overcurrent shutdown and retry.

• Individual channel current measurement.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Email: info@asic.co.za
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

MediaTek’s new SoC offers extreme performance
DSP, Micros & Memory
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC offers extreme performance and efficiency by combining a second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, and gaming capabilities.

Read more...
Microchip’s RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.

Read more...
32-bit range of MCUs
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
If your design has outgrown the capabilities of 8- or 16-bit MCUs, the PIC32 family delivers easy scalability, enhanced performance, and larger memory options.

Read more...
New VelocityDRIVE Software Platform
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
The VelocityDRIVE Software Platform for software-defined vehicles enables switch-management communication based on standardised YANG models.

Read more...
Development platform with LCD touchscreen
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.

Read more...
Programmable power and data acquisition modules
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
TapBus programmable power supply, metering and I/O modules include pre-implemented communication interfaces, automatic addressing, encryption, and configurable access control.

Read more...
Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.

Read more...
Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST Morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields.

Read more...
New support for Debian OS
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits.

Read more...
Seven habits of highly efficient PCB designers
ASIC Design Services Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Design habits that expedite design completion, improve design quality, and enhance productivity are instrumental to highly efficient PCB design. This article lists what designers can do to succeed.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved