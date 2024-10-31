Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver

Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low side driver, HI-84216.

This device was designed to drive a wide variety of loads, such as LED dimmers, relays, solenoids, valves, actuators, small DC motors, and incandescent lamps operating in high-reliability aerospace and defence environments. It uses a Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) for intelligent switch control, monitoring, and advanced diagnostics.

The kit consists of a two-board assembly, comprising a lower MCU board with ARM Cortex M3 16- or 32-bit microprocessor and debug interface, and an upper HI-84216 daughtercard to demonstrate the key features of the device. Eclipse C project reference code is already loaded on the Cortex M3 to enable out of the box operation without installing or running any software development tools. The project source code is included and easily customised to provide a starting point for customer application software development, shortening design cycles, reducing risk, and decreasing time to market.

The default board configuration sets the overcurrent thresholds to the maximum and the undercurrent thresholds to the minimum, configures short circuit fault protection, and enables all interrupts. Examples are given to demonstrate common application needs, such as:

• PWM waveform generation.

• Watch-dog timer use.

• Overcurrent shutdown and retry.

• Individual channel current measurement.

