Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver

Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low side driver, HI-84216.
This device was designed to drive a wide variety of loads, such as LED dimmers, relays, solenoids, valves, actuators, small DC motors, and incandescent lamps operating in high-reliability aerospace and defence environments. It uses a Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) for intelligent switch control, monitoring, and advanced diagnostics.
The kit consists of a two-board assembly, comprising a lower MCU board with ARM Cortex M3 16- or 32-bit microprocessor and debug interface, and an upper HI-84216 daughtercard to demonstrate the key features of the device. Eclipse C project reference code is already loaded on the Cortex M3 to enable out of the box operation without installing or running any software development tools. The project source code is included and easily customised to provide a starting point for customer application software development, shortening design cycles, reducing risk, and decreasing time to market.
The default board configuration sets the overcurrent thresholds to the maximum and the undercurrent thresholds to the minimum, configures short circuit fault protection, and enables all interrupts. Examples are given to demonstrate common application needs, such as:
MediaTek’s new SoC offers extreme performance
DSP, Micros & Memory
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC offers extreme performance and efficiency by combining a second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, and gaming capabilities.
Read more...Microchip’s RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.
Read more...32-bit range of MCUs Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
If your design has outgrown the capabilities of 8- or 16-bit MCUs, the PIC32 family delivers easy scalability, enhanced performance, and larger memory options.
Read more...Development platform with LCD touchscreen Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
Read more...Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.
Read more...New support for Debian OS
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits.
Read more...Seven habits of highly efficient PCB designers ASIC Design Services
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Design habits that expedite design completion, improve design quality, and enhance productivity are instrumental to highly efficient PCB design. This article lists what designers can do to succeed.