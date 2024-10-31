Microchip’s RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification

Satisfying mission-assurance requirements for the most critical space programmes, Microchip Technology’s radiation-tolerant RTG4 field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) with lead-free flip-chip bumps have earned the qualified manufacturers list (QML) Class V status.
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.
In advanced flip-chip package construction, such as that used in the RTG4 FPGA, flip-chip bumps are used to connect the silicon die and the package substrate. Lead-free bump material will help extend the longevity of the product, which is critical to space missions.
Unlike SRAM-based FPGA alternatives, the programming technology used in RTG4 FPGAs provides low static power, which assists in managing thermal issues. RTG4 FPGAs consume only a fraction of the total power compared to equivalent SRAM FPGAs, while exhibiting zero configuration upsets in radiation, and thus requiring no mitigation, reducing engineering expenses and total system costs.
