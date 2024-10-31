Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Microchip’s RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification

31 October 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Satisfying mission-assurance requirements for the most critical space programmes, Microchip Technology’s radiation-tolerant RTG4 field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) with lead-free flip-chip bumps have earned the qualified manufacturers list (QML) Class V status.

QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.

In advanced flip-chip package construction, such as that used in the RTG4 FPGA, flip-chip bumps are used to connect the silicon die and the package substrate. Lead-free bump material will help extend the longevity of the product, which is critical to space missions.

Unlike SRAM-based FPGA alternatives, the programming technology used in RTG4 FPGAs provides low static power, which assists in managing thermal issues. RTG4 FPGAs consume only a fraction of the total power compared to equivalent SRAM FPGAs, while exhibiting zero configuration upsets in radiation, and thus requiring no mitigation, reducing engineering expenses and total system costs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Email: info@asic.co.za
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Development kit for programmable 16-channel low-side driver
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the introduction of ADK-84216, a development kit designed to demonstrate the features of Holt’s recently announced programmable 16-channel low-side driver, HI-84216.

Read more...
MediaTek’s new SoC offers extreme performance
DSP, Micros & Memory
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC offers extreme performance and efficiency by combining a second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, and gaming capabilities.

Read more...
32-bit range of MCUs
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
If your design has outgrown the capabilities of 8- or 16-bit MCUs, the PIC32 family delivers easy scalability, enhanced performance, and larger memory options.

Read more...
New VelocityDRIVE Software Platform
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
The VelocityDRIVE Software Platform for software-defined vehicles enables switch-management communication based on standardised YANG models.

Read more...
Development platform with LCD touchscreen
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.

Read more...
Programmable power and data acquisition modules
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
TapBus programmable power supply, metering and I/O modules include pre-implemented communication interfaces, automatic addressing, encryption, and configurable access control.

Read more...
Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.

Read more...
Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST Morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields.

Read more...
New support for Debian OS
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits.

Read more...
Seven habits of highly efficient PCB designers
ASIC Design Services Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Design habits that expedite design completion, improve design quality, and enhance productivity are instrumental to highly efficient PCB design. This article lists what designers can do to succeed.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved