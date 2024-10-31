New VelocityDRIVE Software Platform

Driven by the need for higher bandwidth, advanced features, enhanced security and standardisation, automotive OEMs are transitioning to Ethernet solutions. Automotive Ethernet provides the necessary infrastructure to support Software-Defined Networking by centralising control, enabling flexible configurations and real-time data transfer.
To provide OEMs with comprehensive Ethernet solutions, Microchip Technology has announced its new family of LAN969x Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Switches and VelocityDRIVE Software Platform (SP), which is a turnkey Ethernet switch software solution and Configuration Tool based on standardised YANG models.
The combination of LAN969x devices and VelocityDRIVE SP, the industry’s first integration of CORECONF YANG, offers an innovative industry-standard network configuration solution. The CORECONF YANG standard aims to empower designers by separating software development from the hardware network layer. This reduces complexity and costs, and accelerates the time to market.
The high-performance LAN969x Ethernet switches are powered by a 1 GHz single-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU and feature multi-gigabit capabilities with scalable bandwidths from 46 to 102 Gbps. Advanced Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is designed to meet precise timing and reliability requirements of applications like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
