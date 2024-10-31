Autonomous labour-saving factory solution

31 October 2024

With predictive and targeted maintenance options to maximise uptime, the NPM-GH from Panasonic is the first step to a truly autonomous factory. The first pick-and-place machine in the new ‘G-Series’, the NPM-GH maximises output using three newly designed heads. In addition, shorter spindle strokes reduce pick and place times and reduce vibrations for higher output and accuracy with minimal human interface on the factory floor.

The modular placement machine features a large 12,1-inch display monitor for easy interaction with the system. The minimum PCB size that it can handle is 50 x 50 mm , with the maximum PCB size being 510 x 590 mm in single-lane mode, or 510 x 300 mm in dual-lane mode. The PCB exchange time is a low as 2,3 seconds.

The machine is compatible with existing assets from Panasonic, and features the company’s new 3, 8 and 16 head lightweight nozzles.

