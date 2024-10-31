Easy-PC celebrates 40 years in PCB design
31 October 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Number One Systems celebrates 40 years of success with the release of its latest update, Easy-PC Version 28, featuring more than 40 new enhancements.
“Since its early DOS versions, Easy-PC has been at the forefront of innovation in PCB design, consistently adapting to user needs, while remaining accessible to designers of all skill levels,” said Fiona Colman, marketing manager at Number One Systems. “In this year’s release of Easy-PC, we have focused on five main areas of the product, all driven by feedback from our users: application enhancements, library management and creation, designing and editing, design checking and integrity, and plotting and manufacturing. Each area contains a wealth of new features aimed at improving productivity and streamlining the design process, ensuring that users can continue creating innovative designs with ease.”
A few highlights from Version 28 include:
• An updated user interface with a new ‘flat’ look and feel, and improved toolbars.
• Enhanced tools for library creation and editing which now includes support for .epl format files, and which includes over 15 million ready-to-use components.
• New editing features like flip vertical mode, rotate around centre, and cutout creation for copper layers makes designing faster.
• Upgraded geometry checks and a more organised DRC dialogue ensure more accurate designs.
• New tools for drill ident creation, automatic plot generation, and enhanced via handling allow for more seamless manufacturing.
A trial version of the new software can be downloaded directly from Number One Systems’ website.
For more information visit www.numberone.com
