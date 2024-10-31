Simple and intelligent assembly

Universal Instruments’ Value Series brings intelligence and simplicity to back-end electronics assembly automation. The Omni Inserter uses a linear motor positioning system and a host of intelligent features to deliver accurate insertion of axial, radial, and other odd-form components at high speed.
The Omni Inserter supports a wide range of feeder types. It features four independent insertion heads with an active clinch, capable of independent Z and theta rotation. Programmable insertion modes monitor force to provide a controlled insertion force. Component picking method is via a pneumatic gripper and vacuum nozzle, and provides a throughput of 2600 cph with an insertion accuracy of 50 µm.
AOI is provided through four upward-facing cameras, all of which utilise AI for detection of product and manufacturing defects. Combined with a best-fit algorithm provides intelligent component placement. Program input is via CAD data import using the intuitive software interface.
The Omni Inserter provides single-process efficiency to complement multi-process cells, and maximises line utilisation while minimising floor space requirements.
Yamaha accelerates transition to next-gen vehicle lighting Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Europe’s automotive lighting makers are moving away from traditional electrical production techniques to become high-speed, precision electronic assemblers.
Read more...Smart AOI provides essential inspection Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
TRI has introduced the Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, which is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Newest mounter designed for the autonomous factory Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic has now started accepting orders for its newest modular mounter NPM-GW. This mounter is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory.
Read more...The next generation of reflow oven MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BTU’s Pyramax family of high-throughput convection reflow ovens provide excellence for SMT solder reflow, semiconductor packaging and LED packaging and assembly.
Read more...An approach to modernising manufacturing operations Schneider Electric South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To ensure that the modernisation of their processes is a smooth and successful transition, companies must implement change management, which is?a systematic approach to dealing with the transition or transformation of an organisation’s goals, processes or technologies.