MOSFET for automotive applications

31 October 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon has introduced its first MOSFET in their next, leading edge, power technology range.

The OptiMOS 7 100 V is offered in the company’s versatile and robust, high current SSO8 5 x 6 mm2 SMD package. It has been designed specifically for the high performance and high quality needed for demanding automotive applications.

The MOSFET features industry’s current best RDS(ON), which has been reduced by 47%. The component exhibits low package resistance and inductance, and has a high avalanche capability. The package can handle up to 260°C peak reflow temperature, and has a 175°C ceiling temperature during operation.

Potential applications include DC-DC converters in electric vehicles, 48 V to 12 and 24 V converters, electric power steering, power distribution, and battery management systems.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





