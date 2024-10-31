Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

MOSFET for automotive applications

31 October 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon has introduced its first MOSFET in their next, leading edge, power technology range.

The OptiMOS 7 100 V is offered in the company’s versatile and robust, high current SSO8 5 x 6 mm2 SMD package. It has been designed specifically for the high performance and high quality needed for demanding automotive applications.

The MOSFET features industry’s current best RDS(ON), which has been reduced by 47%. The component exhibits low package resistance and inductance, and has a high avalanche capability. The package can handle up to 260°C peak reflow temperature, and has a 175°C ceiling temperature during operation.

Potential applications include DC-DC converters in electric vehicles, 48 V to 12 and 24 V converters, electric power steering, power distribution, and battery management systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How ADI battery management solutions empower safer, smarter robots
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Choosing an appropriate battery pack and its accompanying battery management system is a critical decision in designing an autonomous mobile robot.

Read more...
Industrial power supply range
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.

Read more...
PSUs for industrial applications
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s REDIIN120/240/480 series of AC-DC converters perfectly corresponds with customer needs by exhibiting high efficiency and low energy consumption at no load.

Read more...
Highest density automotive-grade power modules
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has released three automotive-grade power modules for 48 V EV systems, which deliver industry-leading power density.

Read more...
Best practices for assuring successful PoE device deployment
Lambda Test Power Electronics / Power Management
Looking at the challenges of a typical IoT rollout, the biggest hurdle usually isn’t how to connect IoT devices to the LAN, but instead, how to get power cheaply and reliably to the device.

Read more...
Localise lithium and cobalt battery manufacturing
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lithium, nickel, and cobalt are three of the key minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, and all of these minerals are mined in southern Africa.

Read more...
Is this black powder the secret solution to EV charging woes?
Power Electronics / Power Management
We go inside Group14, a silicon battery materials company, for an up-close view of a solution that it says could help us ‘live a fully untethered technological life.’

Read more...
Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.

Read more...
Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon offers a range of CoolSiC MOSFET discrete devices from 650 to 2000 V, ideally suited for hard- and resonant-switching topologies.

Read more...
The cause of Li-ion battery fires
Power Electronics / Power Management
Thermal runaway in Li-ion batteries is a dangerous situation where the battery gets extremely hot, leading to the rapid release of heat and gases, which can result in fires or explosions.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved