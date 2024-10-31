MOSFET for automotive applications

Infineon has introduced its first MOSFET in their next, leading edge, power technology range.
The OptiMOS 7 100 V is offered in the company’s versatile and robust, high current SSO8 5 x 6 mm2 SMD package. It has been designed specifically for the high performance and high quality needed for demanding automotive applications.
The MOSFET features industry’s current best RDS(ON), which has been reduced by 47%. The component exhibits low package resistance and inductance, and has a high avalanche capability. The package can handle up to 260°C peak reflow temperature, and has a 175°C ceiling temperature during operation.
Potential applications include DC-DC converters in electric vehicles, 48 V to 12 and 24 V converters, electric power steering, power distribution, and battery management systems.
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.
RECOM’s REDIIN120/240/480 series of AC-DC converters perfectly corresponds with customer needs by exhibiting high efficiency and low energy consumption at no load.
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.
Thermal runaway in Li-ion batteries is a dangerous situation where the battery gets extremely hot, leading to the rapid release of heat and gases, which can result in fires or explosions.