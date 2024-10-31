Categories

High-performance low SWaP SDR

31 October 2024 AI & ML

The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge. The unit has been designed for small form factor applications with challenging SWaP-C requirements and superior integration capabilities.

The unit has a size of only 9,75 x 4,25 x 1,45-inch. It provides RF coverage up to 18 GHz with an instantaneous bandwidth up to 450 MHz. Integrated signal processing is handled by NVIDIA and AMD chips.

The X40 combines an RF frontend with multiple digital transceiver channels and access to up to 18 GHz, a high-performance NVIDIA Orin NX 16G GPU/CPU, and an AMD Zynq Ultrascale+ FPGA. Loaded with high-performance components, it delivers cutting-edge data processing capabilities at the RF edge.

The SDR combines up to four receivers, with up to two transmitters onboard. Integrated is a 1 GbE LAN, USB 3.0, serial port, GPIO, and GPSDO. With all this processing power, the unit still only draws between 40 to 80 W.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


