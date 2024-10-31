The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge. The unit has been designed for small form factor applications with challenging SWaP-C requirements and superior integration capabilities.
The unit has a size of only 9,75 x 4,25 x 1,45-inch. It provides RF coverage up to 18 GHz with an instantaneous bandwidth up to 450 MHz. Integrated signal processing is handled by NVIDIA and AMD chips.
The X40 combines an RF frontend with multiple digital transceiver channels and access to up to 18 GHz, a high-performance NVIDIA Orin NX 16G GPU/CPU, and an AMD Zynq Ultrascale+ FPGA. Loaded with high-performance components, it delivers cutting-edge data processing capabilities at the RF edge.
The SDR combines up to four receivers, with up to two transmitters onboard. Integrated is a 1 GbE LAN, USB 3.0, serial port, GPIO, and GPSDO. With all this processing power, the unit still only draws between 40 to 80 W.
Industrial power supply range RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.
Read more...Protecting rhinos with a tech shield
AI & ML
HYDRA provides instant data creation, and aggregates data from drones, cameras, sensors, and mobile apps to provide a comprehensive picture of what’s happening across these large landscapes.
Read more...Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.
Read more...10-27 GHz bidirectional detector RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes.
Read more...Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.
Read more...Direct RF System-in-Package RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.
Read more...Passive 18 GHz lowpass filter RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3228 is a passive lowpass filter implemented on chip, that provides low loss and high rejection, and excels in 18 GHz direct digitisation applications.