PCIe NVMe SSDs for Cloud and Hyperscale environments

31 October 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

KIOXIA Europe has announced the availability of its new KIOXIA XD8 Series PCIe 5.0 Enterprise and Datacentre Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S SSDs.

The new drives are the third generation of E1.S SSDs from KIOXIA and are compliant with PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications, offering 32 GT/s x 4. They support the Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacentre NVMe SSD v2.5 specification.

Designed for cloud and hyperscale environments that include big data analysis and AI, the KIOXIA XD8 Series meets the growing demand for higher performance, enhanced efficiency, and greater scalability in data centres. The new drives empower cloud providers and hyperscalers to optimise their infrastructure, delivering superior performance while maintaining operational efficiency.

KIOXIA XD8 Series highlights include:

• Additional NVMe support includes NVM Express Management Interface (NVMe-MI).

• Sequential read performance up to 12500 megabytes per second, a 73% improvement over the previous generation.

• Sequential write performance up to 5800 megabytes per second.

• Random read performance of 2300 K Input Output Per Second (IOPS), a 48% improvement.

• Random write performance up to 250 K IOPS, a 25% improvement.

• KIOXIA designed SSD controller, BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and firmware.

• Full end-to-end data protection and power loss protection.

The XD8 Series are available in capacities from 1,92 up to 7,68 TB.

