Abracon’s latest innovation is their AOTA series of moulded inductors. Building on the proven success and advantages of Abracon’s traditional
moulded inductors, these components offer outstanding benefits, without compromising performance.
Abracon’s mini-moulded inductors bring all the advantages of their larger counterparts, including superior EMI shielding, high power density, and low core losses, despite their compact size. These inductors effectively reduce unwanted EMI, handle significant power loads, and exhibit low core losses, ensuring enhanced signal integrity, space efficiency, and improved energy efficiency in electronic circuits.
With the introduction of these smaller package sizes, Abracon continues to meet the evolving needs of the electronics industry. These compact inductors combine space efficiency with exceptional performance, enabling engineers to design more compact, reliable, and efficient electronic systems.
Applications include IoT devices, smart home, automation systems and wireless sensing, power electronics such as DC-DC converters, inverters and voltage regulators, consumer electronics and portable devices, and industrial applications, robotics, signal conditioning, instrumentation and control systems.
