New embedded software development environment

31 October 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Developing embedded software is an increasingly complex problem. As the world moves to multi-core, multi-architecture devices, software engineers need to leverage and debug different processing architectures and system configurations. Developers need open tools, SDKs, and middleware designed for multi-core systems that provide system visibility and offer the flexibility to adapt to their development needs.

CodeFusion Studio (CFS) is an embedded software development platform built on Microsoft’s open-source development environment Visual Studio Code (VS Code) and designed for the heterogeneous world. CodeFusion Studio provides intuitive development tooling for ADI’s embedded processors and MCUs. Featuring Trusted Edge Security Architecture (TESA), tools for multi-core heterogeneous debug, Zephyr support, Integrated Pin and Clock Config, a modern UI, ELF File Visualisation, open-source tools, and more, CodeFusion Studio is built by and for developers to accelerate development and embrace modern software development pipelines.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/4dVMAhH





