Webinar: Rapidly create vision-based edge AI solutions
31 October 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ST Microelectronics, in partnership with Avnet, is running a webinar titled ‘Rapidly create vision-based edge AI solutions with the new STM32MP257’. This webinar will give attendees an overview of the development kit, and will teach how it can be leveraged with Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, to rapidly develop cloud-connected solutions.
The STM32MP257 evaluation board is designed as a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32MP257, based on the Arm Cortex A35 and M33 cores. It leverages the capabilities of STM32MP2 series microprocessors to allow users to develop applications using STM32 MPU OpenSTLinux distribution software for the main processor (Arm dual-core Cortex A35) and STM32CubeMP2 software for the coprocessor (Arm Cortex M33).
For seamless integration and accelerated deployment, customers can leverage Avnet's IoTConnect platform for the best experience. This robust solution integrates effortlessly with leading cloud platforms, ensuring simple, secure, and scalable end-to-end connections with minimal configuration.
Date: 12 November 2024
Time: 16:00 – 17:00 CAT
To register visit https://bit.ly/4fxP9Ya
