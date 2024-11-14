Webinar: End-to-end ML model development

Infineon is running a webinar that delves into the end-to-end machine learning model development process with the PSOC 6 AI Kit and AI/ML software. Whether attendees are just starting out, or looking to refine their existing skills, this webinar is the next step to becoming proficient in creating machine learning models that solve real-world problems.

The webinar will cover:

• How to get started with the PSOC 6 AI kit.

• Training techniques to collect, label, and leverage real-world data to base a machine learning model on.

• A demonstration of creating and deploying a machine learning model using the • PSOC 6 AI Kit and Imagimob Studio.

Date: 14 November 2024

Time: 18:00 CAT

Infineon, in conjunction with hackster.io, is running a ML challenge. Use the information gained in this webinar to join the ‘Getting edgy with machine learning’ challenge. Show off your amazing machine learning model and project on huckster.io for a chance to win prizes valued between $500 and $2500.

To register visit https://events.hackster.io/InfineonMLModel-Webinar






