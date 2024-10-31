PCBWay: Your one-stop shop for electronics manufacturing from design to production

[Sponsored] PCBWay, founded in 2013, is a global electronics manufacturing services company driven by customer value. With five factories in Shenzhen China (two offering PCB services, two offering PCBA services, and one offering CNC machining, sheet metal, and injection moulding services), we are able to leverage advanced electronics technology, component resources, experienced technicians, and more. We also work with several manufacturers in Shenzhen and other cities to support products beyond our own capabilities. PCBWay has a long history of providing manufacturing support and design advice based on our customers’ products, and we continue to provide our customers with printed circuit boards, components, PCB assembly, moulding services, electronic assemblies, contract manufacturing, etc., from design to mass production.

Today, multiple technology trends are driving PCB adoption. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), combined with the development of 5G systems, have opened a whole new level of connectivity and communication between devices and things. As the component industry follows similar trends, PCBs must adapt to changing requirements. PCB complexity will continue to grow as devices become smaller. Today's technology trends will become increasingly sophisticated. During this transition, PCBWay pays close attention to customer needs and factory development plans.

PCB manufacturing

As a leading PCB manufacturer in China, PCBWay provides one-stop PCB manufacturing services, including raw material and electronic component sourcing, in-house PCB manufacturing, PCB assembly, testing and shipping.

View our PCB Capabilities.

Assembly services

PCBWay supports online ordering. Services include:

• SMT.

• DIP.

• Functional test.

• Conformal coating.

• Electronic potting.

• Cable harness assembly.

• Case assembly.

• Electromechanical assembly.

• Final product assembly.

The normal lead time for assembly service is four to five days, but the minimum lead time for assembly is only one to two days, if all materials are ready. Our PCB assembly cost is as low as $29 (excluding parts purchase).

View our PCB Assembly Capabilities

One-stop solution provider

PCBWay is a world-class, one-stop-shop provider of accelerated services and high-quality products, specialising in design, prototyping, rapid tooling, low-volume production and contract manufacturing. From exterior models to cutting-edge aerospace and robotic mechatronics components, to advanced medical device assemblies, Model Solution offers superior total solutions with proven rapid processing and quality control measures.

Contract manufacturing (OEM/EMS/ODM)

PCBWay now offers a full range of turnkey contract manufacturing services, working with strategic alliance partners, including product design, product development, engineering validation, PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) manufacturing services, and supply chain management. Focusing primarily on EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) programmes, PCBWay will continue to expand into other areas including (Original Design Manufacturing) and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing).

Contact PCBWay for your next electronics project!

For more information contact PCBWay (China), +8657185317532 , service@pcbway.com, www.pcbway.com





