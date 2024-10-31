Advanced high-voltage capacitors

Panasonic has announced the expansion of its renowned OS-CON aluminium polymer solid capacitors, introducing the latest members of the product lineup: the SXV, SXE, and SVPG series. These new capacitor families are designed for surface-mount and radial lead applications, offering remarkable performance improvements that meet the evolving needs of industrial applications.
SXV and SXE series: Enhanced performance for high-density mounting
The OS-CON SXV (surface-mount type) and SXE (radial lead type) series capacitors are engineered to deliver superior durability and efficiency, featuring remarkable equivalent series resistance (ESR), even at low temperatures. Both series boast a high-temperature endurance of 1000 hours at 125°C and operate within a wide voltage range of 63 to 100 V.
With enhancements to the aluminium foil, these capacitors offer a capacitance increase of up to 20% compared to competitors in the conductive polymer aluminium solid capacitor category. This advancement enables improved functionality and miniaturisation, making them ideal for high-density mounting in power supplies, solar inverters, measuring machines, servers, and base stations.
SVPG series: Reliability and low ESR for high ripple current applications
Complementing the SXV and SXE series, the OS-CON SVPG series introduces a line extension available in 20 V and 25 V ratings, designed for long life, with an endurance of 5000 hours at 105°C. With the extended voltage range, it is an ideal capacitor for smoothing 12-15 V power lines that require high ripple current. The SVPG series is specifically formulated to provide low ESR and high ripple current handling, achieving an average ripple current increase of 1,37 times compared to competitors. This makes the SVPG series an excellent choice for power supply circuits that require reliability under high ripple conditions.
Read more...Moulded inductors Future Electronics
Passive Components
Abracon’s mini-moulded inductors bring all the advantages of their larger counterparts, including superior EMI shielding, high power density, and low core losses, despite their compact size.
Read more...The key to seamless functioning of supply chains RS South Africa
Editor's Choice
Maintenance, repair, and operations is key to the seamless functioning of supply chains across a range of industries, from equipment and machinery to the processes essential for a company’s daily operations.
Read more...Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Read more...The future of on-board charging Future Electronics
Passive Components
Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.
Read more...Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.