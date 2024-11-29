Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the Pro 4G module from Arduino. Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations. The Pro 4G module expands the connectivity capabilities of Portenta boards for use in smart city infrastructure, industrial automation, fleet management systems, remote maintenance, and other applications.
The Arduino Pro 4G module guarantees reliable 4G connectivity and backward compatibility with existing 2G and 3G networks. The module connects devices through Arduino Cloud, simplifying error analysis, firmware updates, and remote maintenance. For larger projects such as smart buildings, the modules can be used to remotely monitor temperature, moisture, and deformity levels, accelerating response times when safety is at risk. The Pro 4G module is also an effective connectivity solution in challenging environments, providing long-range coverage and secure data transfer both indoors and outdoors.
Developed in the widely accepted Mini PCIe form factor, the Pro 4G module is compatible with a vast range of applications, including pipeline monitoring, smart parking, and waste management.
QuecPython live demonstration Quectel Wireless Solutions
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.
Robust and customisable SBC Altron Arrow
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.
New family supports future cryptography Altron Arrow
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.
ESP32-P4 SoC iCorp Technologies
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.
Microchip SoC FPGA ASIC Design Services
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.
QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech EBV Electrolink
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.
Microchip's RTG4 FPGAs achieve highest space qualification ASIC Design Services
QML Class V is the highest level of qualification for space components, and a necessary step to satisfy mission-assurance requirements on the most critical space missions such as human-rated, deep space, and national security programmes.