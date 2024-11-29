Powering the intelligent edge

STMicroelectronics released new devices from the second generation of its industrial MPUs, the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit CPU, the Arm Cortex-A35, which runs up to 1,5 GHz. The CPU is the centre of the processing engine that also contains a Cortex-M33 core. In addition, there is a GPU, a neural processor (NPU), and a video processor. AI workloads can run on the CPU, GPU, or NPU, depending on processor loading and application demands, for optimal performance and energy efficiency.
State-of-the-art security of the new STM32MP2 devices leverages ST’s proprietary secure hardware, anti-tamper controls, protected firmware, and secure provisioning, working with Arm’s TrustZone architecture, to keep sensitive data and keys secret. Certified to SESIP Level 3, STM32MP2 MPUs can satisfy forthcoming tougher cyber-protection requirements in key territories worldwide.
Ryzen-based computer on module Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...What is an NPU?
AI & ML
A neural processing unit is a specialised hardware accelerator designed to efficiently process tasks related to artificial intelligence, in particular deep learning models.
Read more...Low SWaP SoM for AI applications RFiber Solutions
AI & ML
Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications by combining an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.
Read more...QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.
Read more...UFS Flash named Best in Show EBV Electrolink
News
KIOXIA Europe GmbH was named as winner in the Memory & Storage category of the Embedded Computing Design (ECD) electronica Best in Show Awards at the recently held electronica 2024.
Read more...The power of UWB EBV Electrolink
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ultra-Wideband, the robust wireless communications technology commonly known as UWB, is such a versatile technology, capable of doing so many different things, that it can be hard to categorise.
Read more...Trimension family secures car access EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Trimension NCJ29Dx family is part of NXP’s portfolio of secure car access system solutions, which includes the NCF3340 NFC controller and the KW37 Bluetooth 5.0 Long-Range MCU.