High-power chip resistors

25 November 2019 Passive Components

Panasonic has released a line of resistors to help engineers produce cheaper, smaller and more efficient designs. The legacy resistors of the ERJ series have been made smaller while handling the same amount of power or more, while still having the same footprint.

ERJ-P Series high-power resistors offer the ability to use smaller case sizes while still maintaining the same level of power, or better, in comparison to conventional sized thick film resistors. The ERJ-P Series has a unique trimming pattern and high heat dissipation characteristics. These parts can be easily used as replacements for existing thick film resistors due to comparable technology and materials with use of better manufacturing processes.

The ERJ-P Series has an operating temperature of -55°C to 155°C, with a smaller part providing higher solder-joint reliability. Less material means less solder which lowers risk for solder fracture due to thermal expansion or contraction. Panasonic high-power resistors are AEC-Q200 qualified.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0909, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


Tel: 086 111 2844
Fax: 086 234 6870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


