High-power chip resistors

Panasonic has released a line of resistors to help engineers produce cheaper, smaller and more efficient designs. The legacy resistors of the ERJ series have been made smaller while handling the same amount of power or more, while still having the same footprint.
ERJ-P Series high-power resistors offer the ability to use smaller case sizes while still maintaining the same level of power, or better, in comparison to conventional sized thick film resistors. The ERJ-P Series has a unique trimming pattern and high heat dissipation characteristics. These parts can be easily used as replacements for existing thick film resistors due to comparable technology and materials with use of better manufacturing processes.
The ERJ-P Series has an operating temperature of -55°C to 155°C, with a smaller part providing higher solder-joint reliability. Less material means less solder which lowers risk for solder fracture due to thermal expansion or contraction. Panasonic high-power resistors are AEC-Q200 qualified.
Locking power jacks 23 October 2019, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
The new BKZ series from Switchcraft solves the common problem of accidental disconnection of a power supply by adding a sturdy twist-lock to the company’s most popular form factor. The intuitive design ...
Read more...Tiny signal transformers for LAN interfaces 25 November 2019
, Passive Components
Würth Elektronik is expanding its extensive range of signal transformers. The new series of WE-STST (Super Tiny Signal Transformer) devices for LAN interfaces features a maximum component height of just ...
Read more...Online capacitor selection tool 25 November 2019, RFiber Solutions
, Passive Components
Passive Plus Inc.’s (PPI) brand new Capacitor Application Program (CAP) helps engineers and designers select capacitors according to parameters such as capacitor value and frequency. CAP will provide ...
Read more...Lever-operated PCB connectors in 7,62 mm pitch 25 November 2019, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
The lever-actuated LPC PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact mark the first time that lever-operated PCB connectors have been available in a 7,62 mm pitch. The orange lever makes wiring fast and easy for ...
Read more...Connectors for transportation market 23 October 2019, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
The CTCS connection system is Aptiv’s solution for harsh-environment applications. The CTCS connector and CTS terminal families have been designed to meet the demanding requirements of commercial and ...
Read more...New EPCOS power line chokes 23 October 2019, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
TDK has extended its range of EPCOS power line chokes to include six new types. The new components are available in three different core shapes with different rated currents and inductance values, delivering ...
Read more...Custom capacitor assemblies 23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions
, Passive Components
Passive Plus offers custom capacitor assemblies for high power requirements, suitable for the fields of high-power RF, medical electronics, broadcast, semiconductor manufacturing, high magnetic ...
Read more...The wireless technologies that will define the IoT era 25 September 2019, TRX Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As Internet of Things (IoT) applications proliferate, so do the wireless technologies that enable them. It is hard keeping track, because there are just so many possible options, with a constant stream of updates and further additions to factor in too.
Read more...Sealed plastic connectors 25 September 2019, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
The UTL series from Souriau is a plastic connector suitable for outdoor industrial applications thanks to a high sealing performance (IP68/IP69K) and an extreme UV resistance with F1 material per UL746C. ...
Read more...Li-Fi illuminates the way to higher data rates 28 August 2019, TRX Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Radio spectrum is a precious resource and it quickly gets filled up. It did not take long for users of Wi-Fi in urban areas to understand how interference from nearby routers would affect the communications ...