Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

SoCs and software for smart home and IIoT

25 November 2019 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Silicon Labs introduced the newest generation of its Wireless Gecko platform, Series 2. Building on the RF and multiprotocol capabilities of the Wireless Gecko portfolio, the initial Series 2 products include small-form-factor system-on-chip (SoC) devices with a dedicated security core and an on-chip radio delivering extended wireless range.

The first products in Silicon Labs’ Series 2 portfolio include EFR32MG21 SoCs supporting multiprotocol, Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth mesh networking, and EFR32BG21 SoCs dedicated to Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth mesh. These SoCs provide ideal solutions for line-powered IoT products including gateways, hubs, lights, voice assistants and smart electric meters.

Performance figures include: ±20; dBm output power and up to ±124,5 dB link budget; a robust wireless radio with improved blocking performance; powerful processing with an 80 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core with TrustZone technology; and low active current (50,9 μA/MHz) to meet stringent green energy requirements.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: calim@nuvisionelec.co.za
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

36 – 43,5 GHz medium-power amplifier
23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA3398-98F from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a 4-stage monolithic medium-power amplifier, which produces 24 dB gain for 20 dBm output power. It is well suited for a wide range of applications, ...

Read more...
PA for wireless infrastructure
23 October 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA9903 from Qorvo is a linearisable power amplifier (PA) that operates from 1805 to 1880 MHz, targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The PA delivers an output power of 28 dBm ...

Read more...
LTE beam-steering antenna
23 October 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Taoglas has developed an LTE beam-steering antenna system that is capable of dynamically adapting its antenna radiation patterns in real time to extend coverage in areas of low signal quality. The Shift ...

Read more...
BLE module featuring direction finding
23 October 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has built its new NINA B4 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module series upon Nordic Semiconductor’s recently announced nRF52833 chip. The module enables a number of Bluetooth features including Bluetooth ...

Read more...
Bits to beams: RF technology evolution for 5G millimetre-wave radios
25 November 2019, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
When the wireless industry embarked on the creation of 5G, 2020 seemed so far away. Now we are quickly closing in on 2020 and this will most certainly be the 5G decade. Every day there are announcements ...

Read more...
BLE module featuring direction finding
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has built its new NINA B4 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module series upon Nordic Semiconductor’s recently announced nRF52833 chip. The module enables a number of Bluetooth features including Bluetooth ...

Read more...
5G RF components for the next generation
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack recently announced a comprehensive portfolio of 5G RF solutions serving the urgent needs of engineers and technicians around the world with high-grade RF components and cable assemblies shipped ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.0 audio IC and module
25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To help Bluetooth speaker and headphone manufacturers maintain product differentiation in the competitive wireless audio market, Microchip Technology released the next generation of its Bluetooth 5.0-qualified ...

Read more...
Automotive dead reckoning module
25 November 2019, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MC-1612-DG, made by Locosys, is a single-band multi-system with an Arm base processor. It not only supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS, but also has a Flash memory, TCXO, RTC crystal, LNA ...

Read more...
LTE beam-steering antenna
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Taoglas has developed an LTE beam-steering antenna system that is capable of dynamically adapting its antenna radiation patterns in real time to extend coverage in areas of low signal quality. The Shift ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved