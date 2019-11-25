SoCs and software for smart home and IIoT

Silicon Labs introduced the newest generation of its Wireless Gecko platform, Series 2. Building on the RF and multiprotocol capabilities of the Wireless Gecko portfolio, the initial Series 2 products include small-form-factor system-on-chip (SoC) devices with a dedicated security core and an on-chip radio delivering extended wireless range.
The first products in Silicon Labs’ Series 2 portfolio include EFR32MG21 SoCs supporting multiprotocol, Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth mesh networking, and EFR32BG21 SoCs dedicated to Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth mesh. These SoCs provide ideal solutions for line-powered IoT products including gateways, hubs, lights, voice assistants and smart electric meters.
Performance figures include: ±20; dBm output power and up to ±124,5 dB link budget; a robust wireless radio with improved blocking performance; powerful processing with an 80 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core with TrustZone technology; and low active current (50,9 μA/MHz) to meet stringent green energy requirements.
