Low-profile aluminium electrolytic capacitors

With energy density exceeding 0,4 J/cc, a single ULP capacitor provides much greater bulk storage in a smaller footprint than a bank of low-profile SMT capacitors. Due to its low weight, the ULP is ideal for use in portable devices and is well suited for a wide range of applications where height profile, board space, and weight are critical design factors. In such situations, the ULP is not only cost-competitive, but it also improves circuit reliability through use of a single component versus an entire array of SMT capacitors.

The new BKZ series from Switchcraft solves the common problem of accidental disconnection of a power supply by adding a sturdy twist-lock to the company’s most popular form factor. The intuitive designTDK’s new B2568* series of EPCOS MKP DC link power capacitors offer high robustness under harsh environmental conditions. The new capacitors are designed for voltages of between 900 and 3000 V d.c. andThe KLS series expands C&K Switches’ product offering in the LED pushbutton family. It meets the market requirements for haptics and sound with clear ‘click’ feedback. With various cap options and brightPanasonic has released a line of resistors to help engineers produce cheaper, smaller and more efficient designs. The legacy resistors of the ERJ series have been made smaller while handling the sameWürth Elektronik is expanding its extensive range of signal transformers. The new series of WE-STST (Super Tiny Signal Transformer) devices for LAN interfaces features a maximum component height of justPassive Plus Inc.’s (PPI) brand new Capacitor Application Program (CAP) helps engineers and designers select capacitors according to parameters such as capacitor value and frequency. CAP will provideThe lever-actuated LPC PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact mark the first time that lever-operated PCB connectors have been available in a 7,62 mm pitch. The orange lever makes wiring fast and easy forThe CTCS connection system is Aptiv’s solution for harsh-environment applications. The CTCS connector and CTS terminal families have been designed to meet the demanding requirements of commercial andTDK has extended its range of EPCOS power line chokes to include six new types. The new components are available in three different core shapes with different rated currents and inductance values, deliveringPassive Plus offers custom capacitor assemblies for high power requirements, suitable for the fields of high-power RF, medical electronics, broadcast, semiconductor manufacturing, high magnetic