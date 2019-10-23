Categories

Passive Components



Low-profile aluminium electrolytic capacitors

25 November 2019 Passive Components

At 2 and 3 mm thin, Cornell Dubilier’s ULP series offers high energy density in a low-profile aluminium electrolytic capacitor. Designed specifically for applications requiring bulk capacitance and the lowest board profiles, type ULP offers considerably higher energy density than arrays of surface-mount capacitors.

With energy density exceeding 0,4 J/cc, a single ULP capacitor provides much greater bulk storage in a smaller footprint than a bank of low-profile SMT capacitors. Due to its low weight, the ULP is ideal for use in portable devices and is well suited for a wide range of applications where height profile, board space, and weight are critical design factors. In such situations, the ULP is not only cost-competitive, but it also improves circuit reliability through use of a single component versus an entire array of SMT capacitors.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com


Tel: 086 111 2844
Fax: 086 234 6870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


