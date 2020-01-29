Categories

Prototyping board for IoT equipment

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Renesas Electronics recently launched the RL78/G14 fast prototyping board – a low-cost, function-rich board to enable rapid product development for IoT endpoint equipment.

The company also introduced the RL78/G1D BLE module expansion board, which users can combine with the new prototyping board to add Bluetooth Low Energy wireless communication functions with ease.

The new prototyping board is based on the RL78/G14 microcontroller (MCU), which provides the richest set of functions in the low-power RL78 Family, making it well suited for motor control in portable equipment and IoT sensors, as well as a wide range of IoT endpoint equipment, such as home appliances, industrial equipment, building automation, and healthcare equipment.

Previously, the RL78/G14 starter kit and target boards required an external emulator, and additional costs were associated with high-performance versions. The new prototyping board is easily affordable and has an on-board emulator circuit with the same functions as the E2 Emulator (E2 Lite), removing the need to purchase additional debugging tools.

The new board provides access to all of the RL78/G14 signal pins and includes Arduino and Pmod interfaces to allow easy functional expansion. Additionally, by combining a Semtech SX1261 or SX1262 LoRa transceiver with this prototyping board, prototyping for IoT sensor devices using wireless communication based on LoRa with extended period battery drive becomes possible. Furthermore, Renesas provides not only these boards, but also circuit diagrams, parts lists, and user manuals necessary to jump-start development, in addition to sample code and application notes related to these products.

For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, jody@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za


