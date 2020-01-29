IP67 rated antenna for all cellular bands

The Taoglas GSA.8835 is a fully IP67-rated waterproof 5G/4G external adhesive-mount antenna designed for use with all cellular modules worldwide, including new 5G bands. With extended wideband cellular frequency range coverage of 600-6000 MHz, the antenna is ready for use at all cellular bands across 5G/4G/3G/2G. It is targeted at typical applications like transportation, agriculture and autonomous vehicles/robotics.
Providing high efficiency and gain, this low-profile (7,9 mm) antenna is ideal in areas where space is at a premium. Its IP67 rating makes it suitable for outdoor applications, and it can be mounted on glass or plastic and comes with a strong 3M 1600T adhesive already adhered to the bottom side of the antenna for ease of installation.
