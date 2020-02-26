Patch antenna for positioning

26 February 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ADFGP.25A from Taoglas is an embedded dual-pin patch antenna that covers GPS L1, GLONASS L1CR and L1PT, Galileo E2 and L1, and BeiDou B1 bands. It delivers a gain of over 32,8 dB with a 3 V supply and has an efficiency of up to 55,1%. The active patch antenna uses a double resonance design to provide wideband operation for GNSS systems operating between 1561 and 1606 MHz.

The ADFGP.25A includes an LNA and front-end SAW filter to reduce out-of-band noise, such as from nearby cellular transceivers. It offers better protection from nearby radiated power surges and greatly reduces the probability of damaging the GNSS receiver from nearby transmissions.

This antenna, measuring 25,1 x 25,1 x 7,5 mm, is available with 1,13 mm diameter cable and an IPEX MHFI (U.FL compatible) connector. This RoHS-compliant antenna is ideal for UAVs and robotics, transportation, autonomous vehicles, marine, agriculture, navigation, and RTK applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

