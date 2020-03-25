Mini PCIe reference design for MIL-STD-1553

Holt Integrated Circuits introduced a new dual-channel development kit and complete reference design based on the popular HI-2130LBx MIL-STD-1553 fully integrated terminals. The kit includes a full-size F2 mini PCI-Express interface card supporting one or two dual redundant channels of MIL-STD-1553.
The reference design includes design files and documentation, allowing users to save significant development time and effort realising a PCI-Express MIL-STD-1553 interface that is both cost effective and space saving. The kit also includes the Holt MIL-STD-1553 API software and sample programs.
Mini PCIe cards can be used directly in a variety of COM Express, PC/104, VPX and notebook/tablet systems. The schematic and layout can be used in any board design that requires a SWaP-C optimised solution for connecting PCI-Express to one or more channels of MIL-STD-1553.
The HI-2130LBx fully integrated MIL-STD-1553 terminal is a leading solution that includes the full 1553 protocol, 64 KBytes of shared RAM with optional ECC, dual transceivers and dual transformers in a small 15 x 15 mm square BGA package. Each 1553 channel supports bus controller, monitor and one or two fully independent remote terminals. All of the 1553 protocol modes can operate simultaneously. The PCI-Express interface is designed using a small, cost-effective Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA.
The ADK-2130mPCIe-1F/2F kit includes the following:
• 1- or 2-channel mini PCIe board.
• I/O break-out board for easy, direct connection to MIL-STD-1553 bus.
• Quick start guide.
• Circuit schematic and bill of materials.
• Board layout files.
• FPGA source code and sample project.
• Holt MIL-STD-1553 API library and sample software.
A standalone mini PCIe card is also available (EV-2130mPCIe-1F/2F) for customers with existing motherboards requiring a PCIe MIL-STD-1553 interface.
