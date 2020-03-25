Tip-heater cartridge soldering iron

25 March 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

PACE Worldwide’s new TD-100A ergonomic soldering iron maintains the comfort and feel of the original TD-100 handpiece yet contains many enhancements. The TD-100A’s Cool Touch design features all-aluminium construction that stays cool and comfortable even during extended production use.

An ultra-short tip-to-grip length (under 48 mm) allows for precision operator dexterity when used under a microscope or magnifier. Slim and lightweight, the handpiece dramatically reduces grip stress and operator fatigue, enhancing productivity.

The iron uses a patented tip-heater cartridge which can be changed in seconds without tools, and most tips heat up within 10 seconds. Over 100 soldering tip geometries are available as well as over 30 surface mount removal tips.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





