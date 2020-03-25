BTU supports Hermes standard

25 March 2020

BTU International announced that it now supports the Hermes standard, officially referred to as IPC-HERMES-9852. Hermes links individual machines together with a direct form of horizontal communication.

The Hermes Standard is designed to replace the previous SMEMA interface, in which communication from individual machines was reduced to signals and a scanner was required in front of each machine to identify assembly. Hermes technology is enabling ‘smart factories’ and Industry 4.0 protocols.

The Hermes standard offers an overreaching protocol for machine-to-machine communication (M2M) in module manufacturing. The objective is to improve the board-flow management and the traceability across all stations of an SMT line. The Hermes standard uses modern communication technology and standardised data formats for M2M communication.

BTU’s Pyramax family of high-throughput convection reflow ovens is widely recognised for its excellence in SMT solder reflow and semiconductor packaging. The Pyramax features BTU’s proprietary WINCON software, the world’s most powerful oven control system. WINCON features a simplified user interface and incredibly powerful analytical capabilities.

