The ABP series of board-mount pressure sensors from Honeywell are fully calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and accuracy errors (which include non-linearity, repeatability and hysteresis) using an on-board application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). Calibrated output values for pressure are updated at approximately 1 kHz for analog and 2 kHz for digital.
The ABP series is calibrated over the temperature range of 0°C to 50°C. The sensor is characterised for operation from a single power supply of either 3,3 V d.c. or 5,0 V d.c. These sensors measure gauge and differential pressures.
The basic amplified pressure sensors are intended for use with non-corrosive, non-ionic gases, such as air and other dry gases. The following options extend the performance of these sensors to non-corrosive liquids:
No silicone gel coating: The input port is limited to non-corrosive, non-ionic media such as dry air and gases and should not be exposed to condensation. The gases are limited to media that are compatible with high-temperature polyamide, silicone, alumina ceramic, silicon, gold and glass.
Silicone gel coating: Uses the same materials in the wetted media path but is protected from condensation by a silicone-based gel coating; allows use in applications where condensation may occur.
