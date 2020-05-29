Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

IoT-based smart agriculture solutions

29 May 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Zach Wendt, Arrow Electronics.

While there are a variety of communications methods across the smart agriculture sector, this article identifies some of the most common and essential communication methods.

Smart agriculture relies on critically important technologies to perform tasks like sensing, processing, storing, networking and physically moving. However, there’s one technology that binds these together and allows for the remarkable IoT solutions we find in smart agriculture: wireless communications. While there are a variety of communications methods across the smart agriculture sector, here we’ll identify some of the most common and essential communication methods.

Wi-Fi use in smart agriculture

Wi-Fi, an obvious wireless solution across the world, is now being used extensively in smart agriculture. With ranges of up to 100 metres outdoors from a single router, Wi-Fi is an excellent solution for small to mid-sized smart agriculture applications when used for a standalone hub. Wi-Fi is relatively advanced when compared to less popular wireless technology networks. It allows the technology to be more mature and adopted and thus more integratable across various solutions or platforms.

Wi-Fi occupies the 900 MHz, 2,4 GHz, 3,6 GHz, 4,9 GHz, 5 GHz, 5,9 GHz and 60 GHz bands, making its RF connectivity flexible for a variety of environments and distances. While these frequencies allow for a quick transfer of data, they have high rates of absorptivity, meaning they are generally best used in line-of-sight proximity applications where interferences may absorb the RF signal.

While its limited range may seem undesirable in smart agriculture, which commonly consists of large physical areas, it’s more advantageous than long-range wireless solutions in specific niche smart agriculture applications. For instance, Farmshelf, an indoor, small-scale, smart agriculture solution that brings traditional agriculture directly to restaurants and markets, uses Wi-Fi to relay information to its users.

LPWAN: The solution for smart agriculture advancement

Many traditional agriculture applications have been made ‘smart’ by retrofitting devices, tools, assets and resources. This retrofitting technology, however, typically requires a significantly longer-range wireless solution to transmit across vast distances commonly found on a farm or other agriculture-based land.

Additionally, given their remote locations, these long-range transmission devices are often battery- or solar-powered, resulting in low power requirements for any device operation. A low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) is the perfect technology solution for these smart agriculture operations. A variety of LPWAN technologies exist on both licenced and unlicenced RF bands.

The three most widely used LPWAN technologies globally are LoRa, Sigfox and NB-IoT, which are all at the forefront of the smart agriculture industry.

1) LoRa, named intuitively for its long-range communication capabilities, was introduced in 2009 and expanded in 2012 by Semtech. LoRa has become a common LPWAN that is used globally for low-power, low-cost wireless communication capable of operating at distances up to 50 km.

2) Sigfox, which is currently available primarily in the European market, is both a company and a network operator that’s in the process of expanding worldwide. It is already up and running and being used in the South African market.

3) NB-IoT is a narrowband, LTE-based LPWAN technology designed to be extremely simple and low-power to achieve applicability in a variety of smart agriculture and industrial IoT applications.

LPWAN devices

LPWAN-enabled devices are significantly more long-range than high-bandwidth wireless communications. But with their range strength comes a limitation of data transferability. For example, streaming 4K video is not feasible on LoRa networks, but sending data packets from a soil pH and humidity sensor is more realistic.

Currently, the most substantial limitation of LPWAN is its availability. The highest demand for wireless communication in the current infrastructure is primarily high-bandwidth communication. While there is undoubtedly a market for the use of LPWAN, its adoption and use have proved to be slower than technologies such as 3G cellular and higher data density communication technologies.

GPS/GNSS use in agriculture

One of the largest, most globally adopted wireless communication infrastructures, is the Global Positioning System (GPS). While this technology is not a point-to-point communication system in the same sense as Wi-Fi or LPWAN technology, this wireless technology has had a dramatic impact on the world, including smart agriculture.

Initially developed in the mid-20th century, preliminarily deployed in 1978 and fully implemented in 1993 by the United States military, GPS utilises a network of 24 to 31 satellites that transmit radio signals containing their exact position and time. Specialised receivers instantaneously gather this information and process it to understand its position relative to the satellites and subsequently, its position on Earth with a modern accuracy of 30 centimetres.

However, GPS is slowly becoming a legacy technology that will someday be replaced by more advanced global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). These include Europe’s Galileo, Russia’s GLONASS, India’s NavIC and China’s BeiDou, all of which have seen some level of operation since the turn of the century.

GPS in precision farming

In smart agriculture, global positioning gets utilised for a multitude of applications, including the tracking of animal herds, farming equipment and even agricultural drones. John Deere is one of the largest manufacturers of agriculture equipment on the planet and heavily relies on the use of GPS and similar technologies. Some of its solutions, such as its Precision Agriculture and Guidance devices, utilise GPS to guide automated farming equipment, track productivity and coverage of critical processes and provide data on a large scale that can aid in the efficiency of the agricultural process.

Until recently, the use of GPS in smart agriculture has provided the industry with only supplementary information. However, recent developments in edge processing and intelligent driving technologies have turned GPS data into an additional input for equipment control.

Takeaways

There is a wide variety of wireless communication technologies used today in smart agriculture. Fast data transmission technologies such as Wi-Fi provide users with loads of data quickly and in close proximity. LPWAN gives users the flexibility of vast distances and low costs but limits the amount of transferable data. GPS and other GNSS provide a limited but invaluable set of data points that are useful across the globe in nearly unlimited applications.

Together, the wide variety of wireless technology available for agricultural use has undoubtedly turned an historical and vast industry into a ‘smart,’ data-centric one that is continually optimising itself and embracing new technologies in stride.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RF variable attenuators
29 April 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AN7 Thermopad series from Smiths Interconnect are temperature variable chip attenuators that operate from DC to 6 GHz. The Thermopad is a totally passive absorptive microwave attenuator, which provides ...

Read more...
MOSFETs for automotive applications
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies launches its new product family: the CoolMOS CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in both ...

Read more...
Phase noise analyser for precision oscillator characterisation
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Test & Measurement
To help research and manufacturing engineers make precise and accurate measurement of frequency signals, including those generated by atomic clocks and other high-performance frequency reference modules ...

Read more...
V2X made more accessible by new u-blox module
29 April 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX P3 V2X chip, VERA P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and manufacturers ...

Read more...
Bluetooth evaluation kit
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) ...

Read more...
Solid-state drive based on QLC technology
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology
Micron Technology announced new Micron 5210 ION enterprise SATA SSD capacity and features, solidifying its leadership in QLC (quad-level cell) technology volume production. The world’s first QLC solid-state ...

Read more...
Easy-to-use Wi-Fi module
29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ESP-07S Wi-Fi module was developed by Ai-Thinker Technology. The core processor ESP8266 integrates the advanced Tensilica L106 ultra-low-power, 32-bit MCU (microcontroller) in a small package with ...

Read more...
X-band GaN power amplifier
29 May 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA2611 from Qorvo is an X-band GaN power amplifier (PA) that operates from 8 to 12 GHz. It delivers more than 5 W of saturated output power with a large signal gain of 26 dB and PAE (power added ...

Read more...
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo module
29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
FSC-BW121 is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo RF module which supports both Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It requires an external MCU (microcontroller) to execute a Bluetooth ...

Read more...
HDMI 2.1 active switch
29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI3HDX12221, an HDMI 2.1 active switch with linear ReDriver that enables manufacturers of TVs, PCs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes to adopt the latest 12 Gbps HDMI ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved