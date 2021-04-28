Samtec Catalogue 2021

The latest edition of Samtec’s catalogue covers the company’s full range of connectors, technologies and services. Running to a total of 319 pages, of particular note are the new products in the range, which include NovaRay extreme density arrays, ExaMAX high-speed backplane cable assemblies, PCI Express 4.0 and 5.0 sockets, Edge Rate high-speed mezzanine systems, the FQSFP-DD (double density) QSFP cable system, mPower micro power cable assemblies, and 1 mm pitch discrete-wire cable assemblies.
New receptacles make key switch hot-swapping effortless 28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
Mill-Max receptacles have long been an excellent solution for making PCB components pluggable, removable and replaceable. Mill-Max has recently developed a new series of open bottom, low profile, solder ...
Read more...Successful solder processing of high-density connector arrays 26 February 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Processing a component onto a printed circuit board (PCB) used to be fairly straightforward. Through-hole products, or a single- or double-row surface mount component with a larger centreline, rarely ...
Read more...Standard and modified enclosures catalogue 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
This shortform, 8-page catalogue provides an overview of aluminium, metal and plastic enclosures available from Hammond Manufacturing, together with corresponding accessories.
Hammond Manufacturing ...
Read more...Company profile: Spectrum Concepts 28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, News Spectrum Concepts turned 20 last year, having started its existence in an 18 square metre section of owner Bradley Richards’ house in Benoni in 2000, furnished with just two desks, two phone lines, and ...
Read more...New precision RF products from Samtec 25 November 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
In the build-up to this year’s IMS Microwave Week in June, Samtec’s Danny Boesing shared some of the new and upcoming products from the company’s stable of precision RF and millimetre-wave products. (Note: ...
Read more...Power conversion components eBook 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Bourns to produce a new eBook exploring best practices for working with power conversion components. Entitled ‘Achieving Enhanced Performance and Reliability’, ...