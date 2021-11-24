AI voice development kit

Espressif Systems announced the launch of its AI voice development kit, ESP32-S3-BOX, which provides a platform for developing the control of smart devices with offline and online voice assistants.

The kit is ideal for developing AIoT applications with reconfigurable AI voice functions, such as smart speakers and IoT devices that achieve human-computer voice interaction directly. In addition, it combines a touchscreen controller, various sensors, an infrared controller and a smart gateway.





ESP32-S3-BOX is based on Espressif’s ESP32-S3 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5 (LE) SoC with AI capabilities. In addition to the ESP32-S3’s 512 KB SRAM, the kit comes with 16 MB of QSPI Flash and 8 MB of octal PSRAM. ESP32-S3-BOX is also equipped with a variety of peripherals, such as a 2,4-inch display with a 320x240 resolution, a capacitive touchscreen, a dual microphone, a speaker and two Pmod-compatible headers which allow for extensibility of the hardware. It uses a Type-C USB connector that provides 5 V input while also supporting serial and JTAG debugging, as well as a programming interface – all through the same connector.

Application use cases, such as online and offline voice assistants, voice-enabled devices, HMI touchscreen devices, control panels and multi-protocol gateways, can be easily realised by using Espressif’s rich set of SDKs and AIoT solutions. More specifically, ESP-S3-BOX can run Espressif’s Amazon-qualified software audio front-end solution, Alexa for IoT SDK, the ESP-Skainet offline voice assistant and the LVGL-based HMI solution, in addition to other SDKs such as ESP-DL and ESP-ADF.

Espressif’s complete AIoT platform, ESP RainMaker, can be used with ESP32-S3-BOX for configuring GPIOs and offline commands, while providing control via phone apps and/or a voice assistant.

