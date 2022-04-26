Modules support Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The new Sterling-LWB+ modules from Laird Connectivity are Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5.2 low energy-enabled devices designed specifically for next-generation Internet-of-Things (IoT) products such as battery-powered medical devices, industrial IoT sensors, rugged handheld devices and other connectivity solutions.

The modules, available from Mouser Electronics, are powered by the Infineon AIROC CYW43439 chipset solution, supporting reliable and secure performance in industrial IoT settings across a full industrial temperature range (-40°C to +85°C). Incorporating a fully featured Wi-Fi 4 radio enabled with software drivers and support, the secure, high-performance SDIO solution allows easy integration with any Linux- or Android-based system. The modules are mechanically and pin-compatible with the Sterling-LWB module, offering a simplified upgrade path for existing designs.

The Sterling-LWB+ modules support the latest WPA3 security standards and their integrated power amplifier and low-noise amplifier (LNA) ensure reliable connectivity even in challenging RF environments. They are available with either an on-board chip antenna or an MHF connector for an external antenna, which can connect to a range of Laird Connectivity-certified internal antennas.

For development and evaluation, Mouser also stocks the Sterling LWB+ development kit, available with either an on-board chip antenna or a MHF connector. The modules are certified to FCC, ISED, CE, UKCA, RCM, MIC and registered with Bluetooth SIG, further speeding time to market.

