The new Sterling-LWB+ modules from Laird Connectivity are Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5.2 low energy-enabled devices designed specifically for next-generation Internet-of-Things (IoT) products such as battery-powered medical devices, industrial IoT sensors, rugged handheld devices and other connectivity solutions.
The modules, available from Mouser Electronics, are powered by the Infineon AIROC CYW43439 chipset solution, supporting reliable and secure performance in industrial IoT settings across a full industrial temperature range (-40°C to +85°C). Incorporating a fully featured Wi-Fi 4 radio enabled with software drivers and support, the secure, high-performance SDIO solution allows easy integration with any Linux- or Android-based system. The modules are mechanically and pin-compatible with the Sterling-LWB module, offering a simplified upgrade path for existing designs.
The Sterling-LWB+ modules support the latest WPA3 security standards and their integrated power amplifier and low-noise amplifier (LNA) ensure reliable connectivity even in challenging RF environments. They are available with either an on-board chip antenna or an MHF connector for an external antenna, which can connect to a range of Laird Connectivity-certified internal antennas.
For development and evaluation, Mouser also stocks the Sterling LWB+ development kit, available with either an on-board chip antenna or a MHF connector. The modules are certified to FCC, ISED, CE, UKCA, RCM, MIC and registered with Bluetooth SIG, further speeding time to market.
Multi-constellation GNSS signal splitter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The TW162A accepts power from all attached receivers and provides amplification to compensate for the signal-splitting loss.
Read more...Manage serial devices from a smartphone RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...Miniature microwave tuner module RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta ...
Read more...SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2 RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...
Read more...Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...