Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Lead-free solder alloys based on Sn-Ag-Cu-Sb with enhanced thermal and electrical reliability

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

By Jie Geng, Ph.D, and HongWen Zhang, Ph.D, Indium Corporation.

With automotive electronics booming, especially those in electrical vehicles (EV), more sensors and power moderators are increasingly required for electrical vehicles and self-driving cars. Lead-free tin-silver-copper (SnAgCu), also known as SAC, has been a popular solder alloy choice for surface mount technology (SMT) assembly in the electronics industry. While SAC has served the electronics industry adequately well, its adoption for automotive applications has proved to be challenging for several reasons.

Key amongst them is uncertainty in service temperature range capability. There is no question that automotive applications demand high reliability; however, that high reliability is required not only under moderate temperatures, but also under high service temperature conditions. Only limited success has been achieved up to now.

In this research, a novel SnAgCu-based solder alloyed with Sb was developed and characterised for its reliability performance in chip resistors and CABGA192 under thermal cycling testing (TCT) of -40 to 125°C.

Optimisation of Sb content in Sn/3,2Ag/0,7Cu alloys

In the recent development of high-performance Pb-free solder alloys, Sb plays a key role in improving the thermal fatigue resistance of solder joints in harsh thermal cycling or thermal shock conditions. According to the binary Sn-Sb phase diagrams, the solubility of Sb in Sn is approximately 0,5wt% at room temperature, and about 1,5wt% at 125°C. Due to the dissolution of Sb in Sn-based Pb-free solders, solid solution strengthening is expected in these alloys.

Apart from solid solution strengthening, alloying with Sb also has the potential to form various intermetallic phases (IMCs) with Sn, resulting in the precipitation hardening. In literature, 1,5 to 9,0wt% of Sb has been reported. Those alloys showed different thermal fatigue resistance, depending on the concentration of the alloyed Sb. The fine SnSb IMC particles nucleate and grow (cluster of different atoms in certain stoichiometric ratio) after solder solidification during reflow. These SnSb particles are reversely dissolved back into Sn matrix to form a solid solution with increasing temperature, and then precipitate out with the drop in temperature.

A sufficient quantity of Sb is important to harden the solder alloy by providing both solid-solution and precipitation strengthening to the alloy. When the amount of Sb is reduced below 3,0wt%, fine SnSb particles are completely dissolved back into the Sn matrix to form an SnSb solid solution when serving at 150°C and above; no SnSb fine particles remain to strengthen the alloy.

Strengthening in alloys is associated with interrupting the dislocation movement. Both fine particles embedded in the alloy matrix and solute atoms in the solid solution act as obstacles to block the dislocation slide along the favourable lattice direction. At high temperatures (homologous temperature > 0,6), atomic diffusion plays an important role in assisting the dislocation movement. For small obstacles like solute atoms, atomic diffusion can easily assist the dislocation to bypass or ‘climb over’ the obstacles.

For large obstacles like precipitates, more atomic diffusion steps are needed to allow the dislocations to bypass or ‘climb over’. Thus, precipitates are more valuable to maintain high-temperature strength through interrupting the dislocation movement.

Therefore, 4,5wt% and above of Sb is expected to keep the alloys maintaining enough precipitate strengthening, even at 150°C and above. However, if the Sb addition exceeds 10wt%, the solder alloys will have a liquidus temperature above 266°C, making it impossible to be reflowed by the conventional SAC305 process (the peak reflow temperature is usually below 245°C).

Findings

In this research, the thermal performance of five Sn/3,2Ag/0,7Cu/xSb (x in range of 4,5 to 6,5wt%) alloys were compared to select the optimised Sb content. On conclusion of the research, it was noted that based on shear testing at various temperatures, and at different intervals of TCT -40 to 125°C, 90,6Sn/3,2Ag/0,7Cu/5,5Sb (Indalloy276) showed the best performance in those Sb-containing alloys.

Thus, this composition with the addition of 5,5wt% of Sb was identified and developed for testing in targeting high reliability with a wide service temperature capability. Indalloy276 has a melting temperature range from 223 to 232°C and could be processed with traditional SAC305 reflow profiles. The crack resistance of Indalloy276 in the components of CABGA192 and chip resistors are better than SAC305 under thermal cycling of -40 to 125°C. Alloying with 5,5wt% of Sb dramatically improved the thermal fatigue resistance compared to SAC305.

To read the full research paper visit www.dataweek.co.za/*jul24tech


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Fax: +27 11 824 3150
Email: sales@techmet.co.za
www: www.techmet.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Techmet


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Case study: Fast and efficient cable harness component picking and traceability
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
An automated robot manufacturer can now easily trace every component used in cable harnesses for robotic arms, with industrial labels and a custom scan and print application from Brady.

Read more...
New handle for the XP Series joystick
Brabek Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.

Read more...
Next-level conformal coating
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.

Read more...
The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.

Read more...
ITW EAE wins product introduction award
Allan McKinnon & Associates Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.

Read more...
Revolutionising clean air in electronics manufacturing
Allan McKinnon & Associates Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Designed to prioritise clean air in the electronics manufacturing industry, the ZeroSmog Shield Pro sets a new standard for workplace health and safety.

Read more...
High-speed multi-function dispensing
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The D-VIS and DL-VIS from GKG SMT printer specialists are high-speed dispensing systems that can handle multiple scenarios.

Read more...
Optical inspection for SMT
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.

Read more...
Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.

Read more...
Flexible printed electronics substrates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
New LEXAN CXT film from SABIC offers high thermal process stability and transparency for demanding printed electronics substrates.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved