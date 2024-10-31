Newest mounter designed for the autonomous factory

31 October 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Panasonic has now started accepting orders for its newest modular mounter NPM-GW. This mounter is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory.

With the expansion of demand for electric vehicles and digital transformation, factories in the rapidly growing automotive and communications infrastructure industries are required to respond to manufacturing needs that match the production format and product characteristics of each factory, such as the production volume of circuit boards and the wide variety of board sizes and parts.

In addition, there is growing interest in labour-saving and skill-less operations that do not require skilled workers, due to the decline in the working population, and there is an increasing need for functions to navigate remote operations and procedures. To this end, Panasonic has developed a new modular mounter, the NPM-GW, designed to meet these new demands.

Board handling capacity of this mounter has been improved with the single conveyor specification allowing for board up to 760 x 687 mm . The component compatibility has also been improved with a wide range of components able to be handled. These range from 0201 chip components to 135 mm components with heights up to 45 mm . Components can be placed at a speed of 104 000 cph .

Monitoring of the target unit takes place in real-time, and any changes in the monitored values are reported so that action may be taken to prevent a decrease in production.

