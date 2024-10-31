Intelligent pick-and-place productivity

31 October 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Mycronic’s MYPro series enables the future of intelligent productivity. With the series it is possible to do more than ever while it utilises a 40% smaller footprint.

The MY300 is equipped to handle a large volume of pick-and-place jobs with any size component catered for. The machine can handle up to 224 feeder positions in a 40% smaller footprint than previous models. Thanks to automated board train handling, automatic conveyor width and job selection, higher placement speeds are realised. Faster tool changes, which take place while the other head is mounting also contribute to its speed.

Fully automated board train functionality is now standard on MY300DX and MY300SX models, which significantly increases throughput with simultaneous loading and unloading of multiple boards. The MY300 series also supports manual board handling and in-line handling of odd-shaped boards, while maintaining complete integration with your production process.

Mycronic pick-and-place solutions combine rigid machine frames, advanced mounthead technology and Automatic Thermal Adaption for the highest levels of precision. The MY300 adds an improved line-scan vision system to further improve the accuracy. This vision system combines three programmable light sources with either 2k or 4k resolution to ensure a future-proof solution for the most advanced components down to 0,15 mm pitch.

The high-speed mountheads and state-of-the-art vision systems cater for all types of components from the smallest chip components up to 150 mm long connectors. Even BGAs containing an unlimited number of balls in non-regular patterns can now be positioned with ease, helping to achieve increased throughput for a wider range of applications.

Electrical verification, which takes place before placement, is now performed. Using redundant test patterns on a surface instead of jaws, it helps to reduce wear on the contact area, while allowing testing of new package types. The process is 100% effective at verifying the value of transistors, resistors, capacitors, diodes, and the orientation of active, polarised components. Incorrect components are automatically rejected while the machine continues building the board, thus guaranteeing quality while eliminating time-consuming rework.

At the heart of the system is an intuitive and easy-to-use software suite which integrates with most ERP systems. An open interface allows factory-wide connectivity for complete material tracking, proactive replenishment, and enhanced process automation.

Get more jobs done in less space, switching effortlessly from full volume to batch size of one. The MY300 delivers new levels of precision and flexibility in a faster, smarter format.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





