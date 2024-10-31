DC to 40 GHz termination

The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 Ω termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz. It can handle an average input power of 1 W, with a VSWR of less than 1,20:1. This termination has a passivated stainless steel hexagonal body that measures 7,93 (diameter) x 14,70 mm (length), and has a 2,92 mm male connector with a Gold plated Beryllium Copper contact.
The termination has a working temperature range of -55 to 125°C, making it suitable for use in all millimetre-wave applications covering all commercial 5G frequency bands in both military and commercial applications.
Multi-band satellite modules
The UBX-R52/S52 Series from u-blox are Multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT/Satellite Modules that operate in 3GPP cellular bands from 450 MHz to 2,46 GHz and 1,5 to 1,7 GHz for satellite connectivity.
2 GHz RF amplifier
The GRF9461 from Guerrilla RF is an RF gain block that operates from 40 MHz to 2,0 GHz and provides a gain of 19,8 dB with a noise figure of 1,8 dB.
Complete electrical termination solutions for mining
Unlike other traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes that are made from steel, cast iron or aluminium, the Envirobox is made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer unique to Pratley, and is completely corrosion resistant.
Popular aluminium enclosure series expanded Sivan Electronic Supplies
Gainta has expanded its popular G1xx series of sealed aluminium enclosures which have an IP65 rating to provide protection against dust and moisture.
High-speed data transmission connectors Spectrum Concepts
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.
LTE Cat 1bis IoT module
The C17QS from Cavli Wireless is an LTE Cat 1bis IoT module that supports global LTE cellular bands, delivering a downlink data rate of 10 Mbps.