DC to 40 GHz termination

31 October 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 Ω termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz. It can handle an average input power of 1 W, with a VSWR of less than 1,20:1. This termination has a passivated stainless steel hexagonal body that measures 7,93 (diameter) x 14,70 mm (length), and has a 2,92 mm male connector with a Gold plated Beryllium Copper contact.

The termination has a working temperature range of -55 to 125°C, making it suitable for use in all millimetre-wave applications covering all commercial 5G frequency bands in both military and commercial applications.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


