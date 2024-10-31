SBC with Intel N-series processor

31 October 2024 Editor's Choice

The new UP 710S by AAEON Technology is an Intel processor N-series powered developer board that retains everything developers love about the classic UP Board. The UP 710S represents the evolution of the credit card-sized form factor, adding new, sought-after features and performance reflecting the technological breakthroughs that have come from our many years servicing the developer community.

Providing Wi-Fi without the hassle, the UP 710S allows users to harness Wi-Fi connectivity, with the introduction of an M.2 2230 E-Key slot directly on the board, eliminating the need for an additional carrier board.

The UP 710S also brings the first-ever RS-232/422/485 connector to the 85 x 56 mm form factor, offering serial communication and even more peripheral device support to industrial projects.

Maintaining the original UP Board’s credit card sized dimensions, the UP 710S goes one step further by reducing the board’s height by 10 mm, for even the most space-constrained deployment settings. Contributing to this slimline design is the removal of the original UP Board’s 40-pin HAT, which is instead replaced by dedicated wafers for key functions like GPIO, I2C, SPI, and COM.

The UP 710S features up to 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128 GB eMMC storage. Powered by a 12 V 5 A supply, the board also integrates a GbE, HDMI, and 3x USB 3.2 ports, and features a TPM 2.0 for security.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





