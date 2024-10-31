SBC with Intel N-series processor

The new UP 710S by AAEON Technology is an Intel processor N-series powered developer board that retains everything developers love about the classic UP Board. The UP 710S represents the evolution of the credit card-sized form factor, adding new, sought-after features and performance reflecting the technological breakthroughs that have come from our many years servicing the developer community.
Providing Wi-Fi without the hassle, the UP 710S allows users to harness Wi-Fi connectivity, with the introduction of an M.2 2230 E-Key slot directly on the board, eliminating the need for an additional carrier board.
The UP 710S also brings the first-ever RS-232/422/485 connector to the 85 x 56 mm form factor, offering serial communication and even more peripheral device support to industrial projects.
Maintaining the original UP Board’s credit card sized dimensions, the UP 710S goes one step further by reducing the board’s height by 10 mm, for even the most space-constrained deployment settings. Contributing to this slimline design is the removal of the original UP Board’s 40-pin HAT, which is instead replaced by dedicated wafers for key functions like GPIO, I2C, SPI, and COM.
The UP 710S features up to 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128 GB eMMC storage. Powered by a 12 V 5 A supply, the board also integrates a GbE, HDMI, and 3x USB 3.2 ports, and features a TPM 2.0 for security.
From humble beginnings to industry excellence Seven Labs Technology
Seven Labs strives to offer a more integrated service offering, which can provide customers with an easier route to acquiring the components and services they need. This offering includes various software- and service-related products.
Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway Vepac Electronics
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.
The key to seamless functioning of supply chains RS South Africa
Maintenance, repair, and operations is key to the seamless functioning of supply chains across a range of industries, from equipment and machinery to the processes essential for a company’s daily operations.